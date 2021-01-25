Radeon ROCm 4.0.1 Released For AMD Open-Source GPU Compute
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 January 2021 at 08:12 PM EST. 4 Comments
Last month marked the release of the big Radeon Open eCosystem 4.0 update (ROCm 4.0) while today that has been replaced by a v4.0.1 point release.

ROCm 4.0 brought CDNA / MI100 (Arcturus) compute support and other "Exascale Era" preparations in making this open-source GPU compute stack competitor more competitive with NVIDIA's CUDA. For now though it's still been leaving out the Navi GPU support.

With the ROCm 4.0.1 release today there is nothing new to report with Navi. In fact, the only official change with ROCm 4.0.1 is now supporting Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 (and other RHEL 8.3 downstreams like the latest Oracle Linux and CentOS).

Beyond the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 support, there are no other listed changes with this minor release.

Downloads and install instructions remain available through GitHub.
4 Comments
