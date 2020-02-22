AMD's Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1.1 Linux driver release was made available this week as their newest quarterly driver installment intended for use with Radeon Pro graphics hardware.
With the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 201.Q1.1 Linux driver the only change noted is fixing possible image quality issues with the Foundry Nuke software when using the blur effect. The release notes as usual are very basic but it does look at least like it does incorporate Vulkan 1.2 support into this Radeon Pro Software Linux update.
The officially supported Linux distributions by Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1.1 are RHEL 7.7/8.1, CentOS 7.7/8.1, Ubuntu 18.04.2, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15.1.
Download links and the brief release notes at AMD.com.
