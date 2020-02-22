Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1.1 for Linux Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 February 2020 at 01:33 PM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
AMD's Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1.1 Linux driver release was made available this week as their newest quarterly driver installment intended for use with Radeon Pro graphics hardware.

With the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 201.Q1.1 Linux driver the only change noted is fixing possible image quality issues with the Foundry Nuke software when using the blur effect. The release notes as usual are very basic but it does look at least like it does incorporate Vulkan 1.2 support into this Radeon Pro Software Linux update.

The officially supported Linux distributions by Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1.1 are RHEL 7.7/8.1, CentOS 7.7/8.1, Ubuntu 18.04.2, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15.1.

Download links and the brief release notes at AMD.com.
2 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.2 Released With Vulkan 1.2 Support
RADV Vulkan Driver Makes A Few More Improvements For GCN 1.0/1.1 Hardware
Radeon "sisched" Scheduler Is Made Obsolete By RADV's ACO Back-End
AMD Launching Navi-Based Radeon Pro W5500 For $399 USD
AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing To Better Support Modern HDR/OLED Displays
Linux-Firmware Adds Updated Binary For Fixing Performance With RX 5600 XT vBIOS Update
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes
Showing Your Love For Open-Source + Linux Benchmarking This Valentine's Day