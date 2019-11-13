AMD on Tuesday released their Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q4 for Linux package as their newest quarterly driver release intended for their professional graphics card offerings.
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q4 for Linux is arriving as scheduled and continues to provide both the AMDGPU-PRO and AMDGPU-Open driver stacks depending upon your preferences.
The 19.Q4 release notes simply make note of a few fixes with this quarterly update:
- Display issue with hot plug/unplug on Emulated display is now fixed.
- Pyroopencltest.hip Test may not pass in OpenCL mode on AMD FirePro™ W9000 and W2000 is fixed.
- Display issue seen with 1024x768 resolution virtual display creation using EDID is fixed.
The Radeon Pro Software 19.Q4 driver package is supported for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 / CentOS 7.6, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, and SUSE Linux Enterprise SLES/SLED 15. Driver downloads at AMD.com.
1 Comment