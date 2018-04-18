RadeonSI Now Appears To Support "RX Vega M" With Intel Core CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 April 2018 at 07:38 PM EDT. 1 Comment
One of the most common Linux hardware questions I've received dozens of times in the past few weeks alone has been over the support for "RX Vega M" Vega-based graphics processors found on select newer Intel Kabylake CPUs. It appears RadeonSI at least should now support these Radeon graphics on Intel CPUs.

It's unfortunately been a bit of a mess with hearing just a report or two of users trying the RX Vega M graphics on Linux, unfortunately I don't have any hardware access, and AMD nor Intel has communicated about their Linux driver support intentions for these interesting Intel CPUs featuring performant Vega class graphics.

But coming as a surprise this evening is Vega M support in RadeonSI. That support is quite simple and does add the PCI IDs for 0x694C and 0x694E. Those PCI IDs do check out as being for the Vega graphics on Kaby Lake CPUs.

That commit is quite simple due to relying upon existing Vega and Volcanic Islands code-paths but there is also an addrlib update that was also required and now part of Mesa 18.1-devel Git.

I'm hoping to get my hands on RX Vega M testing to verify the Linux support state, but at least it appears things are moving now for open-source driver support.
