The big set of patches for Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 display support with the VC4 DRM driver will finally be merged next month for the Linux 5.10 cycle.
While the Raspberry Pi 4 has been available for over one year already, the BCM2711 display pipeline code has been a work-in-progress and going through multiple rounds of patch review for its 80 patches on top of the existing Broadcom VC4 open-source kernel driver code.
Following the updated patches sent out last week, the work is now queued in drm-misc-next and on its way at the moment to DRM-Next until the Linux 5.10 merge window opens up in October.
The code was submitted as part of this pull request along with the iMX DRM driver seeing i.MX8MQ DCSS support and other smaller driver updates throughout.
With this it's looking like the open-source mainline kernel support for the Raspberry Pi 4 should be in good shape with Linux 5.10 barring any other missing issues.
2 Comments