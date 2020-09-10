Raspberry Pi 4 VC4 Support Coming With Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 September 2020 at 09:11 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The big set of patches for Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 display support with the VC4 DRM driver will finally be merged next month for the Linux 5.10 cycle.

While the Raspberry Pi 4 has been available for over one year already, the BCM2711 display pipeline code has been a work-in-progress and going through multiple rounds of patch review for its 80 patches on top of the existing Broadcom VC4 open-source kernel driver code.

Following the updated patches sent out last week, the work is now queued in drm-misc-next and on its way at the moment to DRM-Next until the Linux 5.10 merge window opens up in October.

The code was submitted as part of this pull request along with the iMX DRM driver seeing i.MX8MQ DCSS support and other smaller driver updates throughout.

With this it's looking like the open-source mainline kernel support for the Raspberry Pi 4 should be in good shape with Linux 5.10 barring any other missing issues.
2 Comments
Related News
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Linux 5.9-rc4 Kernel Released
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
Clang LTO Patches Updated For The Linux Kernel
Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 Display Pipeline Still Being Worked On For VC4 DRM Driver
Canonical + SUSE Engineers Call For More Extensible Linux System Calls Moving Forward
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer