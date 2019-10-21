RLSL Allows Running A Subset Of Rust On Vulkan/SPIR-V Enabled GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 21 October 2019 at 04:46 PM EDT. 2 Comments
There was a recent Khronos meet-up in Munich where Maik Klein of Embark Studios talked about their work on bringing a sub-set of the Rust programming language to Vulkan (SPIR-V) enabled GPUs.

RLSL is the project being worked on by the Swedish game studio for opening up Rustlang use for GPUs to benefit from the language's same design advantages, provide a unified front-end, and being able to leverage the existing Rust ecosystem with the likes of Cargo/crates.

RLSL is the "Rust Like Shading Language" with a reasonable subset of Rust that ultimately then is turned into the SPIR-V intermediate representation with that IR then consumed by modern Vulkan or OpenCL drivers, or potentially even OpenGL 4.6.

Those curious about RLSL for Rust GPU programming can learn more via the slide deck from the recent Munich event. The RLSL source in its current experimental shape can be found via GitHub.
