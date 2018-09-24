Valve Has Been Working On A HUD For The RADV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 September 2018 at 07:16 AM EDT. 4 Comments
It hasn't been merged to Mesa 18.3-devel yet nor even published on the Mesa-dev list for review, but it turns out Valve's Samuel Pitoiset has begun working on a heads-up display (HUD) for the driver.

Many have requested having a RADV HUD similar in nature to the Gallium3D HUD while it seems as one of many projects being worked on by the Valve Linux driver team is indeed this option.

This morning I stumbled across Samuel's radv_hud branch of Mesa. In there is indeed a RADV HUD implementation.

In this experimental code the feature is enabled via the RADV_HUD=1 environment variable. At this point it's mostly the heads-up display infrastructure being put in place while the previous commits in that branch are reporting for FPS (frames per second) reporting. It will be interesting to see if this RADV HUD ends up having similar functionality to the Gallium HUD or will be more basic and just catered around FPS information.
