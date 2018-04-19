RADV Driver Lands Support For Vulkan's New Descriptor Indexing Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 April 2018 at 01:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Earlier this month with the Vulkan 1.1.72 specification update was the new VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing extension that is quickly being well received by developers.

The VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing extension allows for creating large descriptor sets made up of all their combined resources and selecting those resources via dynamic indexes in a shader.

Just on Tuesday NVIDIA released a new Vulkan beta driver shipping this extension along with other updates. The latest now is RADV in Mesa 18.1-dev Git already supporting it.

As part of this work Bas Nieuwenhuizen pushed a number of RADV commits to Mesa 18.1 on Wednesday. It's great seeing the continued punctual pace being achieved by this open-source Vulkan driver (along with Intel ANV) for keeping up with the upstream specifications, which is quite an accomplishment and also is a testament to the simpler Vulkan design compared to OpenGL with the horror stories many of you remember from years ago about often support belated by months or even years behind the latest specifications. Also helping out this current situation has been the Vulkan CTS (Conformance Test Suite) being open-source and freely available, more companies being involved (such as Valve and Red Hat), and the much more frequent but smaller specification updates.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RadeonSI Now Appears To Support "RX Vega M" With Intel Core CPUs
AMDVLK Driver Updated With Latest XGL/PAL Fixes
AMD's GPUOpen Has Opened The Window System Agent Library
Testing RADV's Out-of-Order Rasterization Vulkan Performance
AMDVLK's XGL Code Updated With Int16 & Shader Ballot Improvements
AMD Spins The Radeon RX 500X Series For Laptops/Desktops
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread