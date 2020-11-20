Two months ago Qt 5.15.1 released with over 400 bug fixes and today the second point release of Qt 5.15 LTS is out with another nearly two hundred fixes.
While all eyes are on Qt 6.0 that should be shipping in December, Qt 5.15 is very important considering it's a long-term support (LTS) release where as Qt6 won't be seeing an LTS release for another year until Qt 6.2. There were tons of fixes poured into Qt 5.15.1 and it remains that way with the newly minted Qt 5.15.2 LTS.
There are 176 known bug fixes in Qt 5.15.2 to address problems like different freezes, fixing drag 'n drop of fixes, and a number of different possible crashes.
More details over on Qt.io. Offline packages of Qt 5.15.2, Qt for Python commercial, and other bits remain available through the Qt Account portal.
