Qt 5.15.2 Released With Another 176 Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 20 November 2020 at 06:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
Two months ago Qt 5.15.1 released with over 400 bug fixes and today the second point release of Qt 5.15 LTS is out with another nearly two hundred fixes.

While all eyes are on Qt 6.0 that should be shipping in December, Qt 5.15 is very important considering it's a long-term support (LTS) release where as Qt6 won't be seeing an LTS release for another year until Qt 6.2. There were tons of fixes poured into Qt 5.15.1 and it remains that way with the newly minted Qt 5.15.2 LTS.

There are 176 known bug fixes in Qt 5.15.2 to address problems like different freezes, fixing drag 'n drop of fixes, and a number of different possible crashes.

More details over on Qt.io. Offline packages of Qt 5.15.2, Qt for Python commercial, and other bits remain available through the Qt Account portal.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt Design Studio 2.0 Beta Released For Quickly + Easily Designing UIs
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Qt 6.0's Shiny New Features For Qt Quick 3D
Qt Developers Discuss What To Do With All Their "P1" Priority Bugs
Qt 6 To Ship With Package Manager For Extra Libraries
The Qt Company Details The Graphics Stack Changes With Qt 6.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks