Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 4 October 2021 at 06:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Python 3.10 is out as the latest major update for this widely-used programming language's official implementation.

Python 3.10 brings support for parameter specification variables, precise line numbers for debugging and other tools, explicit type aliases, structural pattern matching, optional EncodingWarning, writing union types as X | Y, and a variety of other changes. we are also seeing some small performance improvements with Python 3.10 compared to prior versions of Python.

More details on today's Python 3.10 release via the Python Insider blog while those wanting to go download it straight away can do so at Python.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenBLAS 0.3.18 Released With LoongArch64 Support, More Optimizations
Facebook Is Aiming To Make Compilers Faster Using Machine Learning With CompilerGym
PostgreSQL 14.0 Released With More Performance Improvements
Picolibc Continues Maturing As Very Lightweight C Library For The Embedded World
Linux Foundation To Host PaSh For Automatic Parallelizing Of Shell Scripts
Rust Lands Support For The Motorola 68000 Processors
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
Bcachefs Merges Support For Btrfs-Like Snapshots
Fedora 35 Beta Released With Many New Features, Countless Package Updates