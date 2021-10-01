Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements

Python 3.10 is out as the latest major update for this widely-used programming language's official implementation.
Python 3.10 brings support for parameter specification variables, precise line numbers for debugging and other tools, explicit type aliases, structural pattern matching, optional EncodingWarning, writing union types as X | Y, and a variety of other changes. we are also seeing some small performance improvements with Python 3.10 compared to prior versions of Python.
More details on today's Python 3.10 release via the Python Insider blog while those wanting to go download it straight away can do so at Python.org.
Add A Comment