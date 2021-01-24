With this past week's release of Pyston 2.1 as an alternative Python interpreter I was curious to see how the performance compared to that of upstream Python... So here are some weekend benchmarks with a Ryzen 9 5900X system.
On a Ryzen 9 5900X system running Ubuntu 20.10, I ran a few Python benchmarks using its stock Python 3.8.6 installation, Python 3.9.1 as the latest upstream and built from source in an optimized mode, and then the Pyston 2.1 x86_64 Linux binary. Pyston 2.x still is (sadly) binary-only for now.
All the system details and benchmarks in full can be found over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
With the simply PyBench, Pyston 2.1 was much faster than the upstream Python 3.8/3.9 performance...
And throughout various PyPerformance benchmarks, Pyston 2.1 generally had a demanding lead in these benchmarks from a Ryzen 9 5900X. Again, all the data in full over on OpenBenchmarking.org.
Pyston 2.1 performance is looking great at least from these quick benchmarks but too bad Pyston 2.x is currently not an open-source project.
