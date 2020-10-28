Version 2.0 of Pyston is now available, the Python implementation originally started by Dropbox that builds on LLVM JIT for offering faster Python performance.
Pyston developers believe their new release is about 20% faster than the standard Python 3.8 and should be faster for most Python code-bases.
In some workloads PyPy 7.3.2 does admittedly come out faster than Pyston v2 albeit at much higher memory use. The benchmarks tend to vary a fair amount based on the particular Python workload. Pyston developers also believe they are the "most compatible" alternative Python implementation to date.
Dropbox is no longer involved in Pyston development but this new version comes after some of the original developers formed a new company earlier this year to spearhead Pyston moving forward.
More details on Pyston v2 via Pyston.org and the GitHub repository.
Add A Comment