PyPy 7.2 Released With Full 64-bit AArch64 Support, PyPy 3.6 Beyond Beta
14 October 2019
PyPy 7.2 is out today as a big update for this alternative Python implementation that currently provides interpreters for compatibility with Python 2.7 and Python 3.6.

In cooperation with Arm and Crossbar.io, PyPy developers have been working on complete 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support and this summer they achieved getting the PyPy JIT running on 64-bit ARM. PyPy 7.2 is the first release with this 64-bit ARM support now in good standing.

PyPy 7.2 is also notable in that its Python 3.6 support is no longer "beta" but should be in good standing while the PyPy developers will next begin tackling Python 3.7 compatibility.

PyPy 7.2 also features an updated CFFI back-end, a new JSON decoder that is faster and less memory usage, and various other enhancements.

More details on PyPy 7.2 via the PyPy release blog.
