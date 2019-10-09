Proton 4.11-7 Released With Controller Improvements, D9VK/DXVK Updates
9 October 2019
Valve has released Proton 4.11-7 as the newest version of their Wine downstream that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.

With Proton 4.11-7 there are controller improvements including better hotplugging support of controllers and improving controller support for games relying upon the Rewired Unity library.

This Proton 4.11 update also updates some bundled components like Wine-Mono 4.9.3, DXVK 1.4.2, and D9VK 0.22.

Proton 4.11-7 is rounded out by a crash fix for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and crash fixes for various VR games.

More details on Proton 4.11-7 via GitHub.
