Valve has released Proton 3.16-8 as their newest release to their Wine fork that adds in various improvements for helping Windows games on Linux primarily to bolster their "Steam Play" functionality.
Proton 3.16-8 is this new release and the most prominent change is upgrading to DXVK 1.0, which brings performance improvements and other enhancements to this D3D10/D3D11-over-Vulkan layer.
The 3.16-8 release also has a fix for Unity games around mouse cursor drifting, fixing for networking support in some games, improved Steam Works API support for a variety of games, and fixes for Direct3D 9 games (such as Final Fantasy XI) on certain hardware.
Those building Proton from source rather than just fetching it via Steam can switch to this latest code via GitHub. Valve hasn't yet transitioned Proton to Wine 4.x but hopefully we'll see them re-base soon.
