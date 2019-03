Valve has released Proton 3.16-8 as their newest release to their Wine fork that adds in various improvements for helping Windows games on Linux primarily to bolster their "Steam Play" functionality. Proton 3.16-8 is this new release and the most prominent change is upgrading to DXVK 1.0, which brings performance improvements and other enhancements to this D3D10/D3D11-over-Vulkan layer.The 3.16-8 release also has a fix for Unity games around mouse cursor drifting, fixing for networking support in some games, improved Steam Works API support for a variety of games, and fixes for Direct3D 9 games (such as Final Fantasy XI) on certain hardware.Those building Proton from source rather than just fetching it via Steam can switch to this latest code via GitHub . Valve hasn't yet transitioned Proton to Wine 4.x but hopefully we'll see them re-base soon.