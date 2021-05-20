PostgreSQL 14 Beta Released With More Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 May 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
PostgreSQL developers continue working on juicing the maximum performance possible out of this popular open-source SQL database server.

Like with recent major feature releases of PostgreSQL, version 14 is bringing more significant work in this department. Today's beta one announcement notes, "This release has significant improvements in transaction throughput for PostgreSQL systems that have large numbers of connections to the database, regardless if they are in an active or idle state. PostgreSQL 14 also contains additional gains in reducing B-tree indexing overhead, including reducing the bloat on tables with frequently updated indexes. GiST indexes can now presort data during their build process, allowing both for faster index creation and smaller indexes...There are many improvements to query parallelism in PostgreSQL 14. In addition to overall performance improvements for parallel sequential scans, the RETURN QUERY directive in PL/pgSQL can now execute queries with parallelism. REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEW can now use query parallelism as well...PostgreSQL 14 also introduces the ability to leverage query parallelism when querying remote databases using foreign data wrappers."

In addition to those performance enhancements and other changes in the name of better performance, PostgreSQL 14 is introducing a new multi-range type, VACUUM handling improvements, logical replication improvements, some minor security enhancements, and other improvements.

More details on all of the feature work building up for PostgreSQL 14.0 can be found via today's beta 1 announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
KernelShark 2.0 Released For Continuing To Visualize Linux Traces
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
POCL 1.7-RC1 Up For Testing, Now Exposes OpenCL 3.0
Rust Support In The Linux Kernel Undergoing Another Round Of Discussions
Google Talks Up Logica As Open-Source Programming Language For Data Manipulation
PHP 8.1 Feature Work Includes Adding Enums, Fsync Function
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
AV1 Decoder dav1d Lands 10-bit AVX2 Assembly For Big Speed-Up, Thanks Facebook + Netflix
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Core Scheduling Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 5.14 To Avoid Disabling SMT/HT