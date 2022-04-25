System76 Releases Pop!_OS 22.04

System76 has released Pop!_OS 22.04 as the newest version of their Linux distribution downstream based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Pop!_OS 22.04 continues being based on upstream Ubuntu Linux but with various desktop enhancements and other changes for the distribution's aim for "STEM and creative professionals."
Over Ubuntu 22.04's default package set, Pop!_OS 22.04 is currently making use of a Linux 5.16 based kernel. Pop!_OS 22.04 is making use of GNOME 42 desktop components with their "COSMIC" interface customizations while they continue working on their own Rust-based desktop for possible launch in the future.
Pop!_OS 22.04 is rounded out by their app store "Pop!_Shop" improvements, improved remote desktop support, upgrade handling enhancements, better support for laptop privacy screens, and other evolutionary improvements.
Download the new OS release at pop.system76.com.
