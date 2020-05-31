KDE Plasma 5.19 Has Better Wayland Support But Their Goal Is Not Yet Complete
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 June 2020 at 06:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Shipping one week from today is KDE Plasma 5.19 and among many other improvements is also significantly enhancing its Wayland support.

KDE developer Méven Car penned a blog post today outlining some of the Wayland-minded improvements to be found in Plasma 5.19. Among that Plasma 5.19 + Wayland work includes:

- Subsurface clipping is one of the big additions.

- Support for the Wayland Tablet Protocol for tablet touch and pen pressure, among related capabilities.

- Resizing of XWayland windows is now smoother and similar to that of running the X11 session. But X.Org Server 1.21 is really needed for the best experience and there still are no signs of that release on the horizon.

- The KWayland library has been split into client and server portions.

- Plasma's global application menu is now working on Wayland.

- The Plasma task manager can now bring forward multiple windows of the same program and preserves their stacking order.

- KRunner is better positioned.

- The KScreen on-screen display is now usable on Wayland.

- Multiple KWin crash fixes resolved.

But Méven noted in his blog post, "Our goal is in part to make Plasma run in Wayland by default allowing pixel perfection, real security in the display server, better performance and overall better architecture. The road is still long to reach feature parity with the venerable X based sessions. So we need as much people to help whether it is for testing, hacking code or reporting bugs."
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Ending Out May With UI Tweaks, Bug Fixes
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached
KDE Begins Its Transition To GitLab, Plasma 5.20 Seeing Early Activity
KDE Developers Are Busy Polishing Plasma 5.19
KDE Plasma 5.19 Rolls Out In Beta Form With Many Improvements, Better Wayland Support
KDE KWin Finally Sees An Important Fix For Addressing Visual Glitches
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
Linux Work Culminating On A "READFILE" Syscall For Reading Small Files Efficiently