Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org Now Has 600 Different Tests/Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 25 September 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT.
Ahead of next month's Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 release and the new OpenBenchmarking.org, the milestone was met this week of having 600 different test profiles (benchmarks) available for automated execution via our open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software.

While only a few tests require new Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 specific functionality and thus not available on older PTS releases, the vast majority are available assuming you have an Internet connection and run phoronix-test-suite openbenchmarking-refresh.

The latest test profiles introduced to the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org include:

InfluxDB as the time-series database geared for IoT and other use-cases.

NCNN - Tencent's neural network inference framework that supports Vulkan execution in addition to CPU support.

RealSR-NCNN - Using NCNN, this RealSR implementation allows Real-World Super Resolution upscaling of images using Vulkan. The results are quite impressive and makes for a good real-world benchmark... Some numbers coming out later today in a GPU comparison.

TNN - Tencent's deep learning reasoning framework.

MNN - Alibaba's neural network framework is also available for benchmarking.

OpenCV - As a better and more modern alternative than the existing opencv-bench, this OpenCV 4.4 test profile exposes the DNN performance test and more.

WebP - WebP image encode performance using various presets.

LibRAW - LibRAW benchmark.

GPAW - Density-functional theory benchmark.

Mocassin - Monte Carlo Simulations of Ionized Nebulae.

Kripke - LLNL's Kripke benchmark is now available as another interesting scientific HPC workload.

Meanwhile on new test profile versions of existing tests there is:

Espeak - The eSpeak test profile is now tracking eSpeak-NG.

pgbench - The PostgreSQL benchmark has been updated against the new PostgreSQL 13 database server.

View the tests, reference data, and more via OpenBenchmarking.org and the Phoronix Test Suite.
