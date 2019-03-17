The first development milestone release of Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now available for your open-source, automated benchmarking needs on Linux, BSD, Windows, and macOS operating systems.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Milestone 1 features a smattering of different improvements compared to Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 that shipped last month as the Q1'2019 feature update. Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 will be released next quarter and at this early stage of development so far features:
- When it comes to the Windows support, officially Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016/2019 are the primary support targets. There ended up being a few basic tweaks that would allow Phoronix Test Suite to run nicely on Windows 8.1, so those changes are now in place. This is after the rewritten Windows support that landed last year and was focused on Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016+. There are also a few tweaks benefiting Windows 10 in this new release.
- When generating PDF result reports, there is now a PDF-native system table of the tabular result data displayed prior to all of the benchmark result graphs. This makes it more convenient for analyzing the individual benchmark result data and complements the SVG graphs, result file output option in CSV form, and other manners that the benchmark result data can be consumed after testing.
- On the result output front, the phoronix-test-suite result-file-raw-to-csv allows outputting the raw/individual benchmark result graphs to a CSV file as opposed to the averages with the long-available phoronix-test-suite result-file-to-pdf option.
- The pts_Graph code has some minor enhancements to try to better condense large graphs with a lot of data to present as well as some other formatting tweaks.
- The Phodevi "Phoronix Device Interface" layer has some Intel GPU reporting improvements, BIOS version reporting that now works under Windows, and IPMI power sensor reporting that works on at least IBM POWER8 era servers.
There are also other minor tweaks and improvements in this release. Stay tuned for more milestone/development releases while Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 gets into shape for releasing likely around the end of May or early June.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Milestone 1 is available from GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com.
Meanwhile there are a number of new test profiles available for Phoronix Test Suite users -- even if you aren't using the PTS 8.8 development release, among the new tests available via the OpenBenchmarking.org integration include:
WinSAT - For Windows users, updates to the Microsoft WinSAT benchmarks.
Novabench - The Novabench Windows/Linux benchmark can now be run via the Phoronix Test Suite though it does require you to have a Novabench PRO/Commercial license to run.
AppTimer - For Windows users there is the AppTimer test profile to monitor how long it takes to start-up various applications. This test profile currently lets you benchmark how long it takes to start-up File Explorer, Blender, LibreOffice, VLC, Shotcut, Visual Studio Code, Inkscape, Pencil2D, and FileZilla.
Geekbench - There is now an official Windows/Linux Geekbench test profile for running that common benchmark via the Phoronix Test Suite though due to CLI restrictions does require you to have a Geekbench license.
Selenium - Long overdue on my TODO list by several years, but the Selenium WebDriver test profile now has scripted support for running a variety of web browser benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite. On both Windows and Linux and Chrome and Firefox, you can now run different web benchmarks like ARES-6, Basemark, MotionMark, Speedometer, and WebEXPRT via the Phoronix Test Suite.
Add A Comment