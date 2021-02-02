Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.1 Released For Open-Source Automated Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 2 February 2021 at 07:20 AM EST.
Released last month was Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 while now it's been succeeded by Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.1 as a point release to this quarter's stable series.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.0 originally brought macOS Big Sur / Apple M1 support improvements, improved time tracking, a more responsive Phoromatic web user interface, BSD support updates, PHP 8.0 compatibility, and a variety of other improvements.

With Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.1 it's a collection of a minor fixes and some other mostly small low-level improvements. There is a fix for cURL usage with PHP 8.0.x, a possible crash fix on the PDF result file generation, SVG standards compliance updates in pts_Graph to satisfy the W3C validation checker and the likes, and some small improvements to the Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) library.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.1 can be downloaded from Phoronix-Test-Suite.com and GitHub.

The local test profile / test suite cache in the Phoronix Test Suite installation has also been updated. Particularly over the course of the last month there have been many new and updated tests/benchmarks.
