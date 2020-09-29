Mali G72 Now Supported By Open-Source Panfrost Gallium3D Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 September 2020 at 01:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The open-source Panfrost graphics driver, which is now backed/supported by Arm after starting as a reverse-engineering effort, has picked up support for the Mali G72 GPU.

Adding to the many Panfrost open-source driver accomplishments this year is now support for the G72 as their latest support addition. The Mali G72 has been around since late 2017 and is making use of the second-generation Bifrost architecture. The Mali G72 is used by the likes of the Kirin 970, Samsung Exynos 9 9810, Exynos 7 9610, and Helio P60/P70 SoCs.

With a merge request that landed today into Mesa 20.3-devel by Collabora developer Boris Brezillon is the G72 support. This Panfrost Gallium3D driver code was tested with a Duet Chromebook.

Hopefully it won't be much longer before seeing the Mali G76 support and then the Arm Valhall graphics support. Perhaps with Arm's support we will also see work get underway on an open-source Vulkan driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.2 Released With RADV ACO By Default, Initial RDNA2 Graphics Support
After ~70% FPS Boost For Zink, The OpenGL-on-Vulkan Code Is ~50% The GL Native Speed
ADRIConf Remains The Primary GUI Control Panel For Managing Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
TURNIP Vulkan Driver Up And Running On Qualcomm's KGSL
Open-Source Vivante Driver In Some Cases Outperforming Proprietary Driver
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Seeing Some 50~100% FPS Gains
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell