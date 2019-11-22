With the big PHP 7.4.0 release due out next week, yesterday we published our PHP 7.4.0 benchmarks using the near-final build for this annual update to PHP. Those benchmarks compared previous releases as far back as PHP 5.6. But out of curiosity after that article I went to do some benchmarks going back to PHP 5.3 through PHP 7.4 and PHP 8.0-dev.
With the AMD EPYC 7642 server running Ubuntu 19.10 used in yesterday's article, I ran the final PHP 5.3/5.4/5.5 benchmarks added in to yesterday's data. So for those curious how the historical PHP5 performance compares to the imminent PHP 7.4, these benchmarks are for your enjoyment today.
As any PHP developer knows, since PHP 7.0 the developers have really emphasized performance...
PHP performance continues becoming much faster with each succeeded PHP7 update on top of the language improvements. Hopefully by now all serious web servers have upgraded to PHP7.
PHP7 also improved memory usage and other enhancements. See more PHP 7.4 benchmarks in yesterday's article. Overall, PHP 7.4 is looking to be the fastest stable release yet while adding some exciting features like FFI and preload functionality.
