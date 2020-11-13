Oracle Linux 8 U3 Released With Better NVDIMM Support, Latest RHEL8 Work

Oracle has released Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 as the newest version of their RHEL8-based operating system.
Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 is based off the recent Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 and thus sharing many of the same changes. RHEL 8.3 upstream brings TSX being disabled by default for Intel CPUs to reduce mitigation overhead, various network driver additions, a number of new module streams, installer updates, USBGuard integration work continuing, and other tech preview features catering to their enterprise Linux customers.
Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 continues using their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 by default while they continue to offer their Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) that is similar to the upstream state of the RHEL8 kernel. This Oracle Linux 8 update comes just a day after the updated Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 Update 1 availability.
Those curious about the changes of Oracle Linux 8 Update 3 can learn more via the Oracle Linux blog.
