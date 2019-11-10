OpenZFS Developer Summit 2019 Videos + Slides For The Latest On Open-Source ZFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 10 November 2019 at 09:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
Taking place 4 and 5 November in San Francisco was the OpenZFS Developer Summit. This two-day open-source ZFS developer summit made possible by Intel, Delphix, Datto, and OSNexus had a lot of interesting presentations from the state of ZFS TRIM/Discard to debugging topics.

It was at this event where the plans for OpenZFS 2.0 in 2020 were brought up as well as OpenZFS 3.0 in 2021 with possible macOS support. The trajectory of open-source ZFS seems to be as promising as ever, at least for the past decade since the acquisition of Sun Microsystems by Oracle and the subsequent shift of upstream. OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux is as featureful as ever, ZFS on Linux continues seeing increasing adoption (including the root desktop install option with Ubuntu 19.10), FreeBSD is shifting to the newer ZoL code, and more.

For those looking to learn more about the latest open-source ZFS happenings this weekend can see the various slide decks from OpeNZFS Developer Summit 2019. For many of the presentations the video recordings are also available. All of this material can be found via the Open-ZFS.org Wiki.

