Intel's Inaugural Release Of OpenVKL Ties Into Their Promising oneAPI Rendering Toolkit

While announced some months ago, today in-step with the OSPray 2.0 Alpha ray-tracing release is the inaugural development release of the Open Volume Kernel Library (OpenVKL).
Intel's Open Volume Kernel Library is a set of volume computation kernels optimized for AVX/AVX2/AVX-512 and leverages their SPMD Program Compiler. OpenVKL ties into Intel's other open-source render components like OSPray for what will form their oneAPI rendering tool-kit. We're now in Q4 and that is when the beta release of Intel's oneAPI is expected.
An example rendering supplied by Intel of OSPray 2.0 and OpenVKL at work.
Like the other oneAPI render components, OpenVKL is under an Apache 2.0 license. More details and information on the v0.7 Alpha release via OpenVKL.org. Similar to our new additions of Embree/OSPray/SPMD benchmark test profiles, I'll be working on adding some OpenVKL tests if it works out -- it looks like they have some test cases in their code-base that could work out for benchmarking.
