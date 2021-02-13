OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Released For This Linux Distro Built By The Clang Compiler
One year after OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 released, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is now available. Continuing to make OpenMandriva Lx rather unique among Linux distributions is its use of the LLVM Clang compiler by default rather than GCC. Another unique "selling point" of OpenMandriva is its AMD Zen optimized version where the entire package set is rebuilt with Zen optimizations.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 continues with using Clang as the default C/C++ compiler and is shipping with the latest stable LLVM toolchain. New with OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is its AArch64 (64-bit ARM) port being considered complete. Meanwhile a port of OpenMandriva to RISC-V remains a work-in-progress.


OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is shipping with a Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, KDE Plasma 5.20.25 as its default desktop with KDE Applications 20.12.2 and Qt 5.15.2, LLVM Clang 11.0.1 as the default compiler, systemd 247, and plenty of other updated packages.

Learn more about the stable release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 or to download it via OpenMandriva.org.
