OpenMandriva 4.1 Released With Clang'ed LTO+PGO Packages, Linux 5.5 + More
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 February 2020 at 07:47 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Following the recent beta release with a Clang-built kernel option and experimental Zypper as an alternative to DNF, OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 has been released as part of FOSDEM 2020 celebrations over in Brussels.

OpenMandriva 4.1 now includes a Clang LTO (Link Time Optimization) plus PGO (Profile Guided Optimizations) optimized build by default, Linux 5.5 has been pulled in as the very latest kernel, KDE Plasma 5.17.5 is offering the default desktop experience, Zypper is available as an alternative to DNF for package management, systemd 244 is at play, Zstd is now used for package compression rather than XZ, their Chromium web browser build is configured with VA-API support, and there is a wealth of other package updates.

OpenMandriva also remains the only Linux distribution we are aware of for offering an entire AMD Zen optimized ISO and an entire package archive of all packages rebuilt with Zen optimizations.

More details on today's OpenMandriva 4.1 Linux distribution release at OpenMandriva.org.
