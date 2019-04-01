OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.04 Brings MATE 1.22, More Python 3 Porting
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 12 May 2019 at 01:00 PM EDT. 6 Comments
It seems to be the season of open-source Solaris operating system updates... In addition to a new OmniOS LTS release for that Illumos-derived platform, OpenIndiana Hipster has issued its newest quarterly update.

OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.04 is available as the latest snapshot of this operating system that traces back to the once promising Sun OpenSolaris. With OpenIndiana 2019.04 there is an updated Firefox ESR package, VirtualBox packages are now available including for the guest components, the default MATE desktop pulled in its 1.22 components, IPS has seen updates, and some OpenIndiana applications have been ported from Python 2 and GTK2 over to Python 3 and GTK3.

More utilities are also now 64-bit-only, the rename tool was added, the GCC 6/7/8 compilers were updated against their latest updates, Rust 1.32 added, and various other package updates.

More details on the new OpenIndiana Hipster release via the release notes.
