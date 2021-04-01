OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.04 Released For This Solaris/Illumos-Based OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 May 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT. 3 Comments
While the popularity of Solaris may be waning, OpenIndiana continues ticking in 2021 as the open-source platform based on Illumos that was born out of the former OpenSolaris state.

OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.04 is the new six-month update to this Illumos platform. With OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.04 there are a number of new packages including the latest Firefox and Thunderbird ESR releases, updated NVIDIA drivers through the 460 series, OpenSSL 1.1.1 is now available, and updated Python packages. For using OpenIndiana on the desktop, the laest MATE desktop packages are available.

OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.04 is primarily about shipping the latest open-source packages available but they have also now patched their GCC compilers with fstack-protector support, among other changes.

Those interested in OpenIndiana or just wanting to reminisce over the once promising open-source Sun Microsystems' Solaris days, head on over to OpenIndiana.org for the full list of updated packages and download links for the new spin.
