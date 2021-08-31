Zink Now Achieves OpenGL ES 3.2 Atop Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 August 2021 at 04:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Mike Blumenkrantz in addition to addressing that big performance problem with Tesseract and other Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan improvements in recent days has now landed OpenGL ES 3.2 support.

Zink can now provide a working OpenGL ES 3.2 implementation over Vulkan. With a dozen patches merged today for getting FBFETCH working and then updating documentation, Zink with Mesa 21.3-devel now supports OpenGL ES 3.2 with all necessary functionality in place.

Zink joins RadeonSI, Intel i965, Virgl, and LLVMpipe as other conformant OpenGL ES 3.2 implementations within Mesa. OpenGL ES 3.2 is the latest version of this embedded/mobile focused graphics API. OpenGL ES 3.2 was introduced in 2015 with geometric and tessellation shaders, ASTC compression, and other extensions added.

With Zink supporting OpenGL 4.6 and the rest of the Mesa OpenGL/GLES support rather mature, it wasn't too much of a challenge getting Zink on OpenGL ES 3.2. The main focus though for Zink at this stage appears to be getting OpenGL games running over Vulkan drivers to which desktop OpenGL is more common than GLES 3.2 but this is a great milestone to see anyhow and could help with some mobile-type GLES3 games/engines.

OpenGL ES 3.2 for Zink was added via this MR.
