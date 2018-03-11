OpenChrome DRM Driver To Work On New GEM/TTM Code, Regression Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in VIA on 12 March 2018 at 05:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Now that the OpenChrome DRM driver is hoping to go mainline in 2018 now that it can handle run-time resolution changes without crashing the X.Org Server, the project's lone developer Kevin Brace has published a TODO list of other code changes he has planned prior to getting this open-source VIA x86 graphics driver into the mainline Linux kernel.

He's still hoping to get the driver mainlined without the huge effort of first supporting atomic mode-setting and universal planes, but it remains to be seen if upstream developers will permit this old driver in without those modern capabilities.

But other items on his TODO list include supporting more TMDS transmitters for DVI support, fixing some regressions around the hardware cursor as well as HDMI support, replacing the previous TTM/GEM memory management code with a new rewrite, and bringing the code formatting up to the Linux kernel standards.

Those wanting to see more of this TODO list for the OpenChrome DRM driver this year can find it via Kevin's blog.
