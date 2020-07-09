Progress Being Made On OpenCL+OpenGL Over Direct3D 12

There is an update on the porting effort led by Collabora and Microsoft for layering OpenCL and OpenGL on top of Direct3D 12.
That OpenCL/OpenGL-over-D3D12 initiative was announced earlier this year only for it then to become public later that it's principally for the Direct3D 12 support coming to WSL2. With that there can then be the OpenGL graphics and OpenCL compute within the Linux WSL2 instances that in turn end up using the native D3D12 drivers of the host. Besides this layering library being developed with Collabora, Microsoft has also been working on a Wayland compositor as part of the GUI app support and the DirectX Linux kernel driver and Hyper-V DRM driver.
Collabora for their part have published an update on their engineering effort of translating OpenGL and OpenCL for DirectX 12 consumption. They are making good progress and even have a Doom 3 time demo working. Obviously the resulting performance has been a big concern and focus.
Those interested in the current work, which is focused on OpenGL over DirectX 12, can be found via the Collabora blog. Among their future work still is lowering the CPU overhead, optimizing the number of batches and descriptor heap sizes, placed textures, DirectX 12 restriction, and other changes.
