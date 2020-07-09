Progress Being Made On OpenCL+OpenGL Over Direct3D 12
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 July 2020 at 03:31 PM EDT. 6 Comments
MICROSOFT --
There is an update on the porting effort led by Collabora and Microsoft for layering OpenCL and OpenGL on top of Direct3D 12.

That OpenCL/OpenGL-over-D3D12 initiative was announced earlier this year only for it then to become public later that it's principally for the Direct3D 12 support coming to WSL2. With that there can then be the OpenGL graphics and OpenCL compute within the Linux WSL2 instances that in turn end up using the native D3D12 drivers of the host. Besides this layering library being developed with Collabora, Microsoft has also been working on a Wayland compositor as part of the GUI app support and the DirectX Linux kernel driver and Hyper-V DRM driver.

Collabora for their part have published an update on their engineering effort of translating OpenGL and OpenCL for DirectX 12 consumption. They are making good progress and even have a Doom 3 time demo working. Obviously the resulting performance has been a big concern and focus.

Those interested in the current work, which is focused on OpenGL over DirectX 12, can be found via the Collabora blog. Among their future work still is lowering the CPU overhead, optimizing the number of batches and descriptor heap sizes, placed textures, DirectX 12 restriction, and other changes.
6 Comments
Related News
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Hops Onto The Microsoft Store For WSL/WSL2
Microsoft Posts Initial DRM Driver For Hyper-V Synthetic Video Device
NVIDIA, Intel Post New Windows 10 Graphics Drivers For WSL2 Linux App Support
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features