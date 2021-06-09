OnLogic Introduces New AMD Ryzen Powered Industrial Grade Mini-ITX Thin Client
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 June 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Often times when checking out thin clients and industrial PCs / IoT units from OnLogic and other industrial PC vendors, they tend to be Intel powered and within the forums the first question is often about any AMD equivalent... For those wondering about any new AMD-powered thin clients / mini-ITX systems within an aluminum chassis, OnLogic has introduced the TM800.

The OnLogic TM800 is an industrial-grade AMD Ryzen powered Mini-ITX thin client that via the Radeon Vega 8 graphics can drive four displays simultaneously.


The OnLogic TM800 is based around an AMD Ryzen V1605B SoC with quad-core processo and having Vega 8 graphics. The device sports four DisplayPort outputs, dual Gigabit Ethernet, various USB2/USB3 ports, a full size mPCIe socket, and more. The V1605B is quad-core with SMT for eight threads, 2.0GHz base frequency, and 3.6GHz maximum frequency while having a TDP between 12 and 25 Watts.


This industrial thin client powered by the AMD Ryzen V1605B starts out at $934 USD for its base price. More details on the new unit at OnLogic.com.
