Intel To Release OSPray Studio Scene Graph Application Soon As Part Of oneAPI
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 August 2020 at 01:00 PM EDT. 12 Comments
INTEL --
As part of the virtual SIGGRAPH20, Intel is using the opportunity to talk up their ray-tracing efforts.

Intel's SIGGRAPH20 focus is largely on their software side with oneAPI.


Jim Jeffers of Intel is presenting for the virtual event.


Most faithful Phoronix readers should already be very familiar with Intel's oneAPI open-source software packages... After all, we cover their open-source releases and new features quite closely. Additionally, we've been using many oneAPI components for real-world benchmarking for quite some time already. Embree for the high performance ray-tracing, OSPray for very impressive rendering, Open Image Denoise as a high quality denoiser, OpenVKL for a collection of volume computation kernels, and OpenSWR as their software rasterizer living within Mesa.


The changes to these components since SIGGRAPH last year was the release of OpenVKL, OSPray hitting v2.0, lightmap support for Open Image Denoise, and many new Embree features.


The main Intel announcement though of SIGGRAPH 2020 is that they will be releasing OSPray Studio soon. OSPray Studio will be part of their oneAPI Rendering Toolkit and built atop OSPray it serves as an open-source scene graph application. OSPray Studio can standalone act as a great showcase for Intel's oneAPI rendering capabilities and visualize multiple different 3D model formats.

OSPray Studio isn't exactly a big surprise but something that's quietly been known for months. Heck I've been waiting for the release since towards the beginning of the year for OSPray 2.0 benchmarking due to changes in OSPray with the 2.x era and OSPray Studio will be used for benchmarking here at Phoronix soon while the existing OSPray test profile will shift more to OSPray micro-benchmarks. OSPray Studio also isn't too surprising as it's been developed as open-source. Though previously a bit concerning is that OSPray Studio hasn't seen any work on its main branch in many months but rather a devel branch. Thus I've been wondering myself about the state of OSPray Studio while fortunately it's on track as "coming soon." When a formal release finally happens, of course, you'll be able to read about it on Phoronix.


As talked about earlier at Intel Architecture Day 2020, they are also reiterating that Xe HPG hardware will feature dedicated ray-tracing capabilities.
