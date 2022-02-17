Intel OSPray Studio 0.10 Open-Source, Interactive Visualization Software Updated

Intel has released a new version of their open-source, interactive visualization software OSPray Studio that is built atop their OSPray ray-tracing rendering engine.OSPray Studio is one of countless great open-source projects out of Intel. This Apache 2.0 licensed interactive visualization software continues advancing in-step with the underlying OSPray engine. Intel counts Bentley Motors, VW, and others among their users and collaborators. OSPray allows importing not only glTF models but also UDIM textures, OBJ/MTL data, and plug-ins for supporting a wide range of other assets from medical imaging datasets to terrain/elevation models.With OSPray Studio 0.10 they have made improvements to its user interface, support for OSPray's new cylinder light type, lights in glTF scenes can now be instanced and used with motion blur, all glTF cameras now allow for motion blur, new Python bindings added, various bug fixes, and other improvements. OSPray Studio 0.10 is built atop the OSPray 2.9 engine release.

Downloads and more details on OSPray Studio 0.10 that is supported across Linux / macOS / Windows can be found via GitHub and OSPray.org