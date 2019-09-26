Ahead of the oneAPI beta expected this quarter, Intel's OSPray ray-tracing engine that is set to be part of the oneAPI rendering tool-kit is embarking on its next major release.
OSPray 2.0 brings API-breaking changes that will require developers using this ray-tracing engine to adjust their programs. Besides various API changes, OSPray 2.0 Alpha also now integrates the Intel Open Volume Kernel Library (Open VKL) for better volume sampling, rendering features, and performance. The Open Volume Kernel Library is one of the newest Intel open-source projects we've been looking forward to seeing and will also be used for other high-end workstation visualization tasks.
OSPray 2.0 Alpha also now adds direct support for Intel Open Image Denoise, new support for volumes in the Path Tracer renderer, and a variety of other changes.
More details on the OSPray 2.0 Alpha release via GitHub.
