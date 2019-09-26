Intel's OSPray 2.0 Enters Alpha With Many Changes For This Ray-Tracing Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 October 2019 at 05:43 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Ahead of the oneAPI beta expected this quarter, Intel's OSPray ray-tracing engine that is set to be part of the oneAPI rendering tool-kit is embarking on its next major release.

OSPray 2.0 brings API-breaking changes that will require developers using this ray-tracing engine to adjust their programs. Besides various API changes, OSPray 2.0 Alpha also now integrates the Intel Open Volume Kernel Library (Open VKL) for better volume sampling, rendering features, and performance. The Open Volume Kernel Library is one of the newest Intel open-source projects we've been looking forward to seeing and will also be used for other high-end workstation visualization tasks.

OSPray 2.0 Alpha also now adds direct support for Intel Open Image Denoise, new support for volumes in the Path Tracer renderer, and a variety of other changes.

More details on the OSPray 2.0 Alpha release via GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Inaugural Release Of OpenVKL Ties Into Their Promising oneAPI Rendering Toolkit
Intel Sends Out Initial USB 4.0 Support For The Linux Kernel
Significant Performance & Perf-Per-Watt Gains Coming For Intel CPUs On Linux Schedutil
Intel Releasing FSP For Xeon Scalable Skylake-SP For Coreboot Support
Intel's SNA 2D Acceleration Code Sees Rare Activity
Linux 5.4 To Allow Adjusting Intel TCC Thermal Activation Offset For Better Performance
Popular News This Week
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Lenovo To Address Linux Laptop Thermal Throttling, Lower Performance Against Windows
Microsoft Developer Shows Linux Commands Seamlessly Integrated Within Windows PowerShell