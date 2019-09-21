OLPC XO-1.75 Seeing Mainline Support With The Linux 5.4 Kernel, Seven Years After Launch
Seven years after the One Laptop Per Child (OLPC) XO-1.75 Arm-based laptop entered production or nearly one decade since development began, it's now seeing mainline kernel support.

The ARM MMP2-powered OLPC XO-1.75 is finally seeing support in the mainline kernel with the Arm SoC pull. The OLPC XO-1.75 was a low-power, education-focused laptop continuing the One Laptop Per Child initiative. The XO-1.75 model had lower power consumption thanks to migrating away from the earlier AMD Geode and VIA C7 designs, up to 2GB of DDR3 memory, 8GB of NAND flash memory, and other basic features.


The OLPC XO-1.75 shipped with a variant of Fedora and having extensive modifications. After years there is now mainline support.

This came with a secondary ARM SoC pull request also introducing the ASpeed AST2600 support along with other earlier ARM changes to Linux 5.4.
