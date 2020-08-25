Nouveau NVC0 Shader Disk Cache Lands For Speeding Up Game Load Times
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 25 August 2020 at 04:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NOUVEAU --
Covered back in February was work for Nouveau's NVC0 Gallium3D driver to finalle make use of the Mesa on-disk shader cache functionality for speeding up game load times by allowing previously compiled GLSL shaders to be cached to disk. That work by Red Hat has finally been mainlined in Mesa 20.3.

Mark Menzynski who is part of the Red Hat crew working on the open-source Nouveau driver finally saw his shader disk caching patches merged.

This allows bypassing shaders from being recompiled on subsequent game/application loads if the shader cache keys match and the comparison test passes.

This leads to much faster load times - when Mark was testing a "bunch of shaders" it went from taking over three minutes to now just 23 seconds thanks to being able to avoiding the expensive recompilation process.

The code is enabled by default for the NVC0 driver in Mesa Git ahead of next quarter's Mesa 20.3 release. The other common Mesa drivers have been making use of this on-disk shader cache for some time to great success particularly for frequent Linux gamers.
1 Comment
Related News
Nouveau Changes For Linux 5.9 Bring Fixes, Prep For Future Improvements
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" CRC Support Ready For Linux 5.9
Open-Source 3D/Compute Finally Materializing For NVIDIA Volta / Turing GPUs
Open-Source NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes Submitted For Linux 5.8
Nouveau Display CRC Support Being Firmed Up Thanks To NVIDIA's Documentation
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell