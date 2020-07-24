Nouveau Changes For Linux 5.9 Bring Fixes, Prep For Future Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 24 July 2020 at 03:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
With basically at the cut-off for new feature material wanting to get into DRM-Next for Linux 5.9, Nouveau DRM maintainer Ben Skeggs of Red Hat today sent in the primary feature pull.

There isn't a whole lot to the open-source NVIDIA driver changes for Linux 5.9, which come in addition to the Nouveau CRC support that came by way of DRM-Misc-Next.

Skeggs sums up the Nouveau Linux 5.9 changes as "nothing too exciting here, most of it is (a lot of) trivial prep-work for future improvements."

Among the fixes and code improvements are cleaning up code to make use of official NVIDIA header files where available, proper push buffer space management for EVO/NVD channels, fixes for firmware loading in some cases, 2MiB system memory pages support for Pascal GPUs and newer, and other random work.

See this pull request for the list of changes in full. Sadly nothing new to report on improved power management / re-clocking, which is the number one limitation of this open-source NVIDIA GPU driver right now on Linux as until the re-clocking is in order the performance is severely limited from the GTX 900 through RTX 2000 series hardware.
Add A Comment
Related News
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" CRC Support Ready For Linux 5.9
Open-Source 3D/Compute Finally Materializing For NVIDIA Volta / Turing GPUs
Open-Source NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes Submitted For Linux 5.8
Nouveau Display CRC Support Being Firmed Up Thanks To NVIDIA's Documentation
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" Driver Should Trip Less Often On Some GPUs With Linux 5.7
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever