FSF-Approved gNewSense Maintainer Parts Way With Project

The gNewSense that is based on Debian GNU/Linux but comprised entirely of free software without any non-free software support is now without a maintainer.
The gNewSense operating system is one of the few Linux distributions approved by the Free Software Foundation due to its exclusion of proprietary software. The gNewSense project has been running since 2006 and at times has struggled to be maintained while now it's lost current maintainer Sam Geeraerts.
Sam Geeraerts has decided to step down / retire from gNewSense due to not being able to give it the time/attention it deserves. He wrote of his retirement yesterday on their mailing list.
He's willing to work with another maintainer to get things running back smoothly should someone else step up, but so far no one has appeared to step up to take over full maintainership of this FSF-approved distribution.
