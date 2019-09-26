NixOS 19.09 Released With Xfce 4.14 Packages, GNOME 3 Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 9 October 2019
We are hitting the autumn Linux distribution update season and out today is NixOS 19.09 as the latest installment for this operating system built around the functional Nix package manager.

NixOS 19.09 ships with installer improvements so it can run with less privileges, updating to Xfce 4.14 packages for those using that desktop, better handling of different GNOME 3 services and modules, better printer handling, their VLC package now supports Google Chromecast, systemd updates, and an array of other enhancements.

NixOS 19.09 is planned to be supported until April 2020. More details on NixOS 19.09 can be found at NixOS.org.
