NetworkManager 1.16 Brings WireGuard Support, WiFi Direct/P2P
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 March 2019 at 12:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
NetworkManager 1.16 is now available as the newest feature release for this widely used Linux networking configuration component.

NetworkManager 1.16 is a big feature release bringing support for WireGuard VPN tunnels, WiFi direction connections (WiFi P2P), SAE authentication, AP and ad-hoc support for the Intel IWD back-end, improved handling of DHCP router options, enhancements around network boot, and a lot of other enhancements.

More details on NetworkManager 1.16 can be found via this blog post by developer Lubomir Rintel.

There is also this blog post by Thomas Haller that outlines the new WireGuard integration with NetworkManager.
