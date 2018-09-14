NetworkManager 1.14 Officially Released With A Lot Of Networking Goodies
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 September 2018 at 08:02 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following the release candidate last week, NetworkManager 1.14 is now officially available as the latest feature release to this widely-used Linux networking software component.

The NetworkManager 1.14 release is a biggie and includes LLMNR configuration support (Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution), IEEE 804.15.4 / 6LoWPAN low-power personal wireless network device support, Ethtool offloading support, it can now detect WireGuard interfaces, and SR-IOV network devices can now be configured, among other fixes and improvements.

NetworkManager 1.14 is available via GitHub and other sources while NetworkManager 1.15 is now the new development version.
