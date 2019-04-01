The Netrunner Rolling Linux distribution that is based on Arch Linux / Manjaro (unlike the non-rolling release using Debian Testing) is out with a new release for this KDE-focused desktop platform.Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 is out this weekend and its desktop is powered by KDE Plasma 5.15.3, KDE Frameworks 5.56, KDE Applications 18.12.3, and Qt 5.12.2. While Netrunner is generally known as one of the great KDE Linux distributions, sadly the KDE Applications 19.04 didn't make it into this update.

Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 meanwhile is powered by the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel and ships the latest Firefox and other updated packages. Netrunner Rolling is using a Kvantum dark theme for its default experience.More details up on Netrunner.com