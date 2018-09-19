NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Adds New KHR_driver_properties & KHR_shader_atomic_int64
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 September 2018 at 09:24 AM EDT.
NVIDIA --
Not to be confused with the new NVIDIA Linux/Windows drivers that should be out today for RTX 2070/2080 "Turing" support and also initial RTX ray-tracing support, there is also out a new Vulkan beta driver this morning.

The NVIDIA 396.54.06 driver is this new Vulkan beta and as implied by the version number is still on the current stable branch and not in the Turing era. But this driver release is quite exciting as it does bring support for two new extensions... These extensions are very fresh and not yet in the official Vulkan specification: VK_KHR_driver_properties and VK_KHR_shader_atomic_int64.

VK_KHR_driver_properties is the new Vulkan extension for accessing information about the driver information, including details about the driver's conformance test suite version details and other metrics.

VK_KHR_shader_atomic_int64 is the other new Vulkan extension and it allows for 64-bit atomic operations on signed/unsigned integers in storage buffers and shared variables.

Both KHR_driver_properties and KHR_shader_atomic_int64 are supported by this 396.54.06 Linux driver or 399.32 on Windows.

When it comes to fixes, rounding out this Vulkan beta update is also a fix that should resolve some corruption issues when running with DXVK for Direct3D 11 over Vulkan.

The new beta driver is available at developer.nvidia.com.
