NVIDIA 515.48.07 Linux Driver Released As Stable With Open Kernel Driver Option

There isn't much changed over the earlier beta with NVIDIA 515.48.07 simply being the first stable release. This includes the prior beta changes including the NVIDIA open kernel driver option -- but for consumer GPUs the proprietary kernel driver remains the default for now.
This NVIDIA R515 release also has support for the VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf and VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier extensions, NVIDIA installer updates, Valve Gamescope compositor handling work, systemd service file updates, and a variety of other mostly small fixes.
NVIDIA 515.48.07 is out today as the newest stable Linux driver to end out the month of May.
Downloads and the full change-log on the NVIDIA 515.48.07 Linux driver via NVIDIA.com.