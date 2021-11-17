NVIDIA 470.62.12 Vulkan Beta Driver For Linux Updates Video Support
17 November 2021
NVIDIA today released their latest Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux.

With the NVIDIA 470.62.12 beta driver released today there is updated Vulkan Video API support based on the upstream spec as of the newly-released Vulkan 1.2.199. There are some subtle changes to the Vulkan Video capabilities for specification compliance. NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver remains the leading driver for Vulkan Video API support right now and they were quick in supporting the provisional extensions since their debut earlier this year. Finally at least Vulkan Video is seeing movement by Mesa drivers.

Hopefully once the Vulkan Video extensions are finalized there will be more uptick by GPU vendors and ultimately seeing more application developers targeting this cross-GPU, cross-platform GPU encode/decode API. There is also still AV1 and VP9 coverage missing so far but hopefully those Vulkan Video extensions will come soon.

Today's NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver update also adds VK_EXT_border_color_swizzle and VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod support. VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod arrived in yesterday's Vulkan 1.2.199 spec update and is an extension designed to help VKD3D-Proton in mapping Direct3D 12 functionality over Vulkan.

On the fixes front, this Vulkan beta driver corrects 64-bit atomics not working in some situations. Linux/Windows downloads and more details on developer.nvidia.com.
