NVIDIA 455.38 Linux Driver Released With RTX 3070 Support, AMD SME Compatibility
Timed with today's (limited) availability of the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, the NVIDIA Unix driver team has released the 455.38 Linux driver with support for this new Ampere graphics card plus tucking in a few new features and fixes too.

With this being another NVIDIA 455 series driver, the 455.38 driver update isn't all that huge and headlined by having the official GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that is shipping today at $499 USD. Unfortunately we haven't received any review sample yet of the GeForce RTX 3070 and thus have no Linux benchmarks to share today.

Besides the RTX 3070 support, other new work in this driver includes AMD SME compatibility and support for using a NVIDIA-driven display as the PRIME display offload sink with a PRIME display offload source driven via the Intel driver. The AMD SME support is the NVIDIA kernel module will now work properly on AMD EPYC systems where Secure Memory Encryption is enabled. This fixes up some encrypted RAM issues with the NVIDIA kernel module on prior releases with this security feature.

The NVIDIA 455.38 Linux driver also has various fixes including the addressing of a performance regression for X11's RENDER extension and separately a bug in their Vulkan barrier optimization.

The NVIDIA 455.38 Linux driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA.com.
