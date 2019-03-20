NVIDIA 418.56 Linux Driver Released With GeForce MX230 / MX250 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 March 2019 at 06:13 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA --
Out for GDC week is the NVIDIA 418.56 Linux driver as the latest stable update to their current long-lived driver release branch.

New hardware support with the NVIDIA 418.56 Linux driver is support for the GeForce MX230 and MX250.

This stable driver update also updates NVIDIA-Settings to disable line wrapping when outputting to a non-terminal in CLI mode, better G-SYNC reporting, a Vulkan application lock-up fix when PRIME is enabled, and the driver now restricts GPU performance counters to system administrators by default.

More details on the NVIDIA 418.56 Linux driver release via devtalk.nvidia.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing
NVIDIA 418.49.04 Linux Driver Brings Host Query Reset & YCbCr Image Arrays
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Launches - Linux Benchmarks Coming
NVIDIA Confirms It's Acquiring Mellanox
NVIDIA Kepler Mainline Driver Support Nears Retirement, Starting With Notebook GPUs
NVIDIA Linux 418.42.02 Driver Fixes Vulkan Compiler Crash
Popular News This Week
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor