Out for GDC week is the NVIDIA 418.56 Linux driver as the latest stable update to their current long-lived driver release branch.
New hardware support with the NVIDIA 418.56 Linux driver is support for the GeForce MX230 and MX250.
This stable driver update also updates NVIDIA-Settings to disable line wrapping when outputting to a non-terminal in CLI mode, better G-SYNC reporting, a Vulkan application lock-up fix when PRIME is enabled, and the driver now restricts GPU performance counters to system administrators by default.
More details on the NVIDIA 418.56 Linux driver release via devtalk.nvidia.com.
1 Comment